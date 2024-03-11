Fabric cloth behind the rear seat visible when you look in the window.

K

Kinsey20

New Member
May 16, 2018
2
0
1
New Jersey
#1
I am looking for the name or the item number of the cloth/fabric that you see when you look through the back window of the 2008 GT convertible. It is located behind the rear seat.
The one in my car got wet and stained then the window was leaking. I have since replaced the top and liner however cannot locate this piece to replace .
Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.
 

