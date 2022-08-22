Factory Vert reinforcement plates and sub frame connectors

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,479
1,957
143
Florida
Under my 83 Convertible this AM, removing the " factory reinforcement plates" to install new brake lines and probably wire wheel some areas and do some painting.... While removing the plates I thought " won't my new MM full length sub frame connectors fit where they are"... Read the install instructions and yep, they do....

Not sure I want to weld the factory plates to the car ( as per the MM instructions) and was actually wondering if anyone else had left them off when installing sub frame connectors?? Anyone have any thoughts about leaving them off when doing the sub frame connectors??
Thanks all.....
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Big concern is if I weld these on, instead of the bolt and rivet affair they are now, I will not be able to access brake and fuel lines.... I guess I can grind the welds off if need be.....
 
What's wrong with the "bolt and rivet affair" that they are now. You get the benefit of SFC's and the convenience of them being removable for servicing the car? Imo, you don't want to have grind welds off if there ends up being a reason you need to get in there in the future.
 
85GTStangGuy said:
What's wrong with the "bolt and rivet affair" that they are now. You get the benefit of SFC's and the convenience of them being removable for servicing the car? Imo, you don't want to have grind welds off if there ends up being a reason you need to get in there in the future.
Click to expand...
I haven't installed them yet, but my MM full length sub frame kit install instructions are saying the stock plates are welded in with the install of the kit.....
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
limp said:
Under my 83 Convertible this AM, removing the " factory reinforcement plates" to install new brake lines and probably wire wheel some areas and do some painting.... While removing the plates I thought " won't my new MM full length sub frame connectors fit where they are"... Read the install instructions and yep, they do....

Not sure I want to weld the factory plates to the car ( as per the MM instructions) and was actually wondering if anyone else had left them off when installing sub frame connectors?? Anyone have any thoughts about leaving them off when doing the sub frame connectors??
Thanks all.....
Click to expand...
I am about to dobthe same thing on 88 vert. I was going to weld back on just for extra strength and put x brace back on if my new exhaust will allow. Few ppl said leave factory bracing off in doesnt do anything especially after subframe. But im going to do what mm recommended
 
jz88vert said:
I am about to dobthe same thing on 88 vert. I was going to weld back on just for extra strength and put x brace back on if my new exhaust will allow. Few ppl said leave factory bracing off in doesnt do anything especially after subframe. But im going to do what mm recommended
Click to expand...
I agree with your comment.... BUT, I was under the car since and the rear ones cover up the emergency brake cables too.... NON accessible after welding these....
 
Here are some pictures of my front brace.... I had always thought that it was bent due to a " jacking" or 'Lift" event....... I was getting ready to straighten this with a BFH and it looks like a pretty nice bend for a wrong jacking point... I just went under the car and the other side ( not removed yet) has the same bend..
Has anyone else with these noticed this with their car???
Thanks...
DSCF1153.JPG
DSCF1155.JPG
DSCF1156.JPG
 
BAck again.....
Test fitting the sub frame connectors and the two " middle plates" on the MM connectors will not slide on to the car subframe. ( Pic attached)
Measured them and there is room if I bend them a bit wider. Not much needed just a CH or so...
Is this what everyone does? Seems as if I could set my jack under the area and they would just push up and on and be a snug fit..
Tell me about your install experience please....
thanks....
DSCF1397.JPG
DSCF1398.JPG
 
Last edited:
85GTStangGuy said:
What's wrong with the "bolt and rivet affair" that they are now. You get the benefit of SFC's and the convenience of them being removable for servicing the car? Imo, you don't want to have grind welds off if there ends up being a reason you need to get in there in the future.
Click to expand...
The front supports are cut where they rivet on the bottom of the car frame.. This is so the connectors can sit flush on the car frame... Then you weld the front supports ( rears are different) to the side of the subframe/MM connectors.....
Forgive the late response, but I am now attempting the install of the MM Connectors..
 
I think i spread mine apart a bit, held in plate with jack and then clamped it shut and tack welded.

Test fit them fully first. I also had to tweak the bend in both bars in the middle using a hydraulic press. The instructions say this might be necessary. With my fronts seated properly, i had a 1/2" gap in the rear. Had to take out a little bend.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
8
Views
521
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
slow84lx
S
Sparky714
Fox 8.8 trac lok rebuild
Replies
6
Views
552
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Sparky714
Sparky714
Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
71
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
E
Engine IAC adjust spacer plate factory settings
Replies
37
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vristang
vristang
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu