Mid lenght sub frame connectors (straight)

I got a good deal on some mid leinght sub frame connectors. (the cheaper kind). I'm a good welder so I'm not concerned about install except these are dead straight and I know the MMS ones have 2 bends in them. When I mocked them up the dip for the seats in the seat pan prevents the supports from going straight through. Color me confused as I know they are made for this car. Am I supposed to bend then myself? Do I just seld in one side and put a jack on then to bend them up to the next subframe? Anyone ever used these? Im temped to just make my own. I got the kit for basically the cost of the tubing so Im not afraid to hack then up and make something custom. Just kinda wondering if there was instructions on how this type was ever supposed to go on?