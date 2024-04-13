Mid lenght sub frame connectors (straight)

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
150
41
48
#1
I got a good deal on some mid leinght sub frame connectors. (the cheaper kind). I'm a good welder so I'm not concerned about install except these are dead straight and I know the MMS ones have 2 bends in them. When I mocked them up the dip for the seats in the seat pan prevents the supports from going straight through. Color me confused as I know they are made for this car. Am I supposed to bend then myself? Do I just seld in one side and put a jack on then to bend them up to the next subframe? Anyone ever used these? Im temped to just make my own. I got the kit for basically the cost of the tubing so Im not afraid to hack then up and make something custom. Just kinda wondering if there was instructions on how this type was ever supposed to go on?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Sub frame connectors
Replies
18
Views
907
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
qikgts
qikgts
limp
Drivetrain G Force sub frame connectors
Replies
15
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
limp
Factory Vert reinforcement plates and sub frame connectors
Replies
14
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
limp
She's a runner
Replies
3
Views
727
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
W
Diy full length subframe connectors
Replies
11
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LX Dave
LX Dave
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu