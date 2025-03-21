Engine Finishing up 331 build

Hey folks,
Working through my first engine build, 331 stroker. I’m at the pushrod measuring/ordering stage and I’m a little confused. I’ve watched some videos and tried to measure for length properly. I’m using Trickflow 1.6 RR’s, SVE 185 aluminum heads and FMS hydraulic roller lifters. I put the rocker on, finger tightened to remove “slop”, then went another 1/2 turn tightened lash adjuster to “firm” with an allen (cam base circle). Spun the engine for two cycles and checked the marks on the valves. I tested using stock pushrods. Is this acceptable?
 

  IMG_2187.webp
    IMG_2187.webp
    159.1 KB

#5
The marks look ok the left one may be a bit close to the top of the motor. That said, I agree with using the checking springs.

I always do this with light checking springs, and an adjustable pushrod tool.
 
