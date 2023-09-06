331 build power expectations?

C

clayton seiders

New Member
Sep 5, 2023
1
0
0
Newville pa
#1
Hey guys I'm looking at a 1995 gt convertible 5 speed for sale. It has a 331 stroker, trick flow top end kit, stage 1 trick flow cam with twisted wedge heads. I'm wandering what rough estimated power out put I may he looking at?. I'll attach the information the seller had sent me, it's not very specific but was just curious what you guys may think. I believe he told me the rockers are 1.6 ratio comp cam. I have no info on what type of pistons. I'm new to the fuel injected world, my last build was a 306 with F303 cam, Keith black flat top pistons, twisted wedge heads, 1.7 ratio rockers, edelbrock rpm performer intake with 650 duel feed mechanical secondary holley carb in a 1970 coupe. That engine made decent power for street use, I'm hoping this 95 is somewhat similar with its set up? Thanks guys!
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20230905-193658_Facebook.jpg
    Screenshot_20230905-193658_Facebook.jpg
    370.7 KB · Views: 1
  • received_675400171286242.jpeg
    received_675400171286242.jpeg
    211.1 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
302 hp
Replies
16
Views
897
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
ameration
Engine New 5.0 Build - PCV, Breather, Both, or ????
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Equus ferus caballus
Thinking about selling my 91 convertible
Replies
2
Views
619
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Creomod
Holding valves up
Replies
7
Views
664
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
1
94 GT HCI: Won't find /hold idle when Warm to Temp
Replies
2
Views
422
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
1994FiveO
1
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu