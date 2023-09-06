331 build power expectations?

clayton seiders
Hey guys I'm looking at a 1995 gt convertible 5 speed for sale. It has a 331 stroker, trick flow top end kit, stage 1 trick flow cam with twisted wedge heads. I'm wandering what rough estimated power out put I may he looking at?. I'll attach the information the seller had sent me, it's not very specific but was just curious what you guys may think. I believe he told me the rockers are 1.6 ratio comp cam. I have no info on what type of pistons. I'm new to the fuel injected world, my last build was a 306 with F303 cam, Keith black flat top pistons, twisted wedge heads, 1.7 ratio rockers, edelbrock rpm performer intake with 650 duel feed mechanical secondary holley carb in a 1970 coupe. That engine made decent power for street use, I'm hoping this 95 is somewhat similar with its set up? Thanks guys!