Hello everyone, been a little while since my last post. I decided to throw my engine back together with my new AFRs and custom cam. When I measured for pushrods I needed 6.400 pushrods but ended up using some 6.350 trickflow pushrods I already had to get by until I could get the 6.400s in. I’m using 7/16 stud mount scorpion 1.6RRs.As I expected the 6.350s were a tad noisy but after I ran the car for a couple hours I did some other things on the car like swapping to 94-04 cobra brakes all the way around so that took me a couple weeks due to work and other life things happening and then I finally swapped in my 6.400 trickflow pushrods.I did 3/4 turn past 0 lash on all lifters. Everything is much less noisy except for the tapping sound on the passenger side. I genuinely can’t tell if it’s an exhaust leak or some kind of valve train noise. I’ve made sure the header bolts have been tightened after every heat cycle and I honestly am not sure if the sound was there with the shorter pushrods or not because it was all so noisy and I was more focused on getting the base tune set up with the new Pro M EFI.Here’s a video of what I’m talking about.Let me know what you all think. It’s also worth noting that the collector to H pipe fitment is great with my new exhaust and I’ve made sure the flange is nice and tight so I don’t think it’s coming from there.The sound is very noticeable in the car and it happens all the time whether it’s hot or cold.