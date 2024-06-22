Engine Tapping sound on passenger side of engine

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
383
78
38
North Carolina
#1
Hello everyone, been a little while since my last post. I decided to throw my engine back together with my new AFRs and custom cam. When I measured for pushrods I needed 6.400 pushrods but ended up using some 6.350 trickflow pushrods I already had to get by until I could get the 6.400s in. I’m using 7/16 stud mount scorpion 1.6RRs.

As I expected the 6.350s were a tad noisy but after I ran the car for a couple hours I did some other things on the car like swapping to 94-04 cobra brakes all the way around so that took me a couple weeks due to work and other life things happening and then I finally swapped in my 6.400 trickflow pushrods.

I did 3/4 turn past 0 lash on all lifters. Everything is much less noisy except for the tapping sound on the passenger side. I genuinely can’t tell if it’s an exhaust leak or some kind of valve train noise. I’ve made sure the header bolts have been tightened after every heat cycle and I honestly am not sure if the sound was there with the shorter pushrods or not because it was all so noisy and I was more focused on getting the base tune set up with the new Pro M EFI.

Here’s a video of what I’m talking about.

View: https://youtube.com/shorts/oTvAmsrzrmA?si=RHQPCxe9N-1JThof
Let me know what you all think. It’s also worth noting that the collector to H pipe fitment is great with my new exhaust and I’ve made sure the flange is nice and tight so I don’t think it’s coming from there.

The sound is very noticeable in the car and it happens all the time whether it’s hot or cold.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Progress Thread H/C Swap Problems/Ideas
Replies
3
Views
672
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
sav22rem22
Engine Bad engine shaking at idle
Replies
26
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
R82148V
Engine Strange water dripping sound immediately after turning engine off
Replies
41
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
sav22rem22
Resolved Coolant blowing out of valve cover??
Replies
19
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
BotchedNotch
Fuel AFR is driving me nuts
Replies
4
Views
602
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu