Firewall to engine ground strap?

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,291
1,875
143
Florida
When I did cars as a younger man we always added a firewall to engine ground strap usually one of the heavier braided straps you see for sale at the auto parts store...
I really can't see any good spots or larger bolts on my Fox firewall to attach one to.....
Is this done to a fox body and if so, where is everyone attaching it to??
Thanks for any ideas here...
 

