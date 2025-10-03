First project car and first time learning on cars

Rustang jr
Hello! New here. I bought a 1966 C code 289 a few years ago and have really tried learning with out looking as so much other than a chilton. I just dropped my C4 and am working on a rebuild. Looking for recommendations on rebuilding the C4 completely. I got it apart and the hub connecting to the ring gear is a little chewed up cause of the steels. Secondly looking for advice on some headers to replace the manifolds. Lastly some advice for rusty rear wheel wells and reworking the car. Looking to really throw myself in it cause my dad taught me nothing and I want to learn.