I’d probably do a set of rear gears first. Honestly doing the heads, cam, and intake all at the same time is the absolute best way to go about things. Just slapping an intake on with stock heads and cam really won’t do a lot.



There’s no such thing as a maf or throttle body that’s “too big” as long as the car is tuned to accommodate. I’d just go to a 75mm tb, but if you can find a used 70mm for a good deal that’s fine too. Then a 76 or 80mm maf would be good.