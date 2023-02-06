bn536
Hey, all. Picked up bone stock ‘89 5.0. Completed tune up. Pulled air box silencer and installed K&N panel filter along with ‘94 GT 70mm MAF. Runs great. My thought is Edelbrock 7123 intake next. Edelbrock recommends 70mm MAF, but I’m wondering if it’s too much for my plans. I’d like to keep EGR. After intake/tbody, I plan to drive for a while. I’ll then put on long tubes with dumps. Again, drive a while, then a head/cam install. That’s it.
My instincts say go with Accufab 65mm tbody and spacer. I’m concerned a 70mm may not run well while I’m in between upgrades. Frankly, anre my long term plans enough to even warrant a 70mm? I’d appreciate some forum feedback. Thank you.
