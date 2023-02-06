Engine First upgrades on 89 5.0

Hey, all. Picked up bone stock ‘89 5.0. Completed tune up. Pulled air box silencer and installed K&N panel filter along with ‘94 GT 70mm MAF. Runs great. My thought is Edelbrock 7123 intake next. Edelbrock recommends 70mm MAF, but I’m wondering if it’s too much for my plans. I’d like to keep EGR. After intake/tbody, I plan to drive for a while. I’ll then put on long tubes with dumps. Again, drive a while, then a head/cam install. That’s it.

My instincts say go with Accufab 65mm tbody and spacer. I’m concerned a 70mm may not run well while I’m in between upgrades. Frankly, anre my long term plans enough to even warrant a 70mm? I’d appreciate some forum feedback. Thank you.
 

I’d probably do a set of rear gears first. Honestly doing the heads, cam, and intake all at the same time is the absolute best way to go about things. Just slapping an intake on with stock heads and cam really won’t do a lot.

There’s no such thing as a maf or throttle body that’s “too big” as long as the car is tuned to accommodate. I’d just go to a 75mm tb, but if you can find a used 70mm for a good deal that’s fine too. Then a 76 or 80mm maf would be good.
 
