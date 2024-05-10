Fixed...Electric problem, battery cable touched ground

I'm thinking heat/contact related.



Check [all] of your engine grounds. Loosen, clean, and reinstall each of the grounds strap bolts. Check the starter for burned connections. Bend and move the wires running to and from the starter. Check for burning at the connectors on each end of each of the heavier gauged wires and of course.... Check the condition fit, and finish of the battery terminals.



My guess is that you've got some burned contacts. When everything is cold, you have enough current to roll the starter over... No so much when it's all warmed up.



The trouble is, the longer you run the starter in this low voltage / high current condition, the more likely that it's going to burn up components of its own [if] that hasn't happened already.



So, you have a combination of a weak wiring system causing the burning up of starters. Replacing one or the other might get you by for a bit but I'd tackle the wiring first. Make it 100% and [then] consider replacing the starter.



An inductive current tester might be useful in this scenario. Amazon... Cheap.