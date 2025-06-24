Flex plate and starter issues

RJH46
Hi all,
I'm new to this forum so please forgive me if I've posted this in the wrong place.
I'm trying to help my grandson with a project vehicle he has purchased. It is an early Datsun 620 pickup that has had a Ford V8 and an automatic transmission shoe horned into it. The current issue is that it has completely chewed up the starter pinion gear and flex plate. The seller said the engine was from a 5.0 L Mustang and the transmission is a C6, but we are not sure of anything. The register for the starter in the block spacer plate has been ground out oversize so it no longer positions the starter correctly in relation to the 164 tooth flex plate. I would like to start by positively identifying just what it is that we have.
How do we identify what engine we have?
How do we identify what transmission and bell housing we have?
How do we identify what flex plate we have?
How do we identify what block spacer plate we have?
How do we identify what starter we have?
Once we know just what it is that we are working with hopefully we could get some recommendations on what we should do to fix the problem.
Thanks,
Robert
