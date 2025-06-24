Flex plate and starter issues

Update:

What we know for sure now is the engine is a 1991 5.0L HO. So it will use a 50 oz flex plate. The C6 uses a 164 tooth 14 1/4" dia flex plate and the torque converter is 4 bolt with a 11 3/8" bolt spread.

My research tells me that Ford did use this 302/C6 combination in some Broncos, E150s, F150s and some F250s from 1985 to 1991, so the correct mating parts should be available.



So far the only flex plate that I've been able to find that ticks all the boxes is the PRW 1830202 from Summit Racing. I contacted PRW and they confirmed these specifications and that it will work with the C6. 164 tooth 14 1/4" outside diameter, 50 oz imbalance weight, 4 bolt torque converter with 11 3/8" bolt spread, 6 bolt crank.



The only starter indexing plate that ticks the boxes is the SUM-700600, also from Summit Racing. It is semi universal in that it can be configured for the 157 or 164 tooth flex plates, and does say it is designed for the automatic transmission. The fact that it can be reconfigured makes me a bit nervous though. Has anyone had any experience with this item?



The new starter that he has is the ACDelco 337-1057 and the fitment chart says it should fit the 302/C6 combination. The starter pinion to mounting flange depth is 5/8" and the diameter of the mounting spigot is 4.089"



The measurement from the block to the ring gear of the existing flex plate is ~3/4", but that may change with the PRW flex plate.



Anyway, that's what we have found so far, but we'd sure appreciate some more opinions.