Starters suck. So does the aftermarket!

Well, I had to get that off my chest. I'm REALLY tired of starter issues in my II. lol Back when I had the stock starter, never had issues, but when I built the stroker engine, and had to run a full size oil pan to clear the stud girdle, everything went to hell with the starter. The stock piece would no longer fit, so I turned to a Mcleod mini starter, which ended up tearing the teeth off 2 flexplates. Then I went with a OEM 1995-ish GT small starter, it proceeded to tear up a flexplate. So now, I'm working on the II again, and have the trans out to get freshened up by Dynamic Racing, and yet another flexplate ready to install. But this time, I'm taking careful measurements of everything. First thing, this new mexico-made flexplate looks decent, until you closely examine it. Where they tacked the ring gear to the plate, there is welding beads stuck to it, and there was a large bead stuck right to the damn gear tooth, and a smaller bead stuck to another gear tooth. Damn I'm glad I checked it. Always examine your new parts carefully. I used my jewelry lens and a tiny file to remove all traces of the offending weld bead. That would've been ugly had I not spotted it, the first time I hit the starter. In the attached pics, there is a prominent weld bead stuck to the plate, harmless enough, but the one on the tooth wasn't so benign. In the 2nd pic, upper portion of the tooth, you can see where the bead has been filed off. It wasn't small, nor was it easily removed. It had tack welded itself firmly in place on that tooth. (Always check for this! you do not want the starter grinding over a weld beady, similar to a BB in a gear set)

Now to my 2nd issue. Figuring out exactly what size this mex-flex really is, in relation to the oem Ford-flex. The aftermarket piece is 11.906" diameter of the ring gear. The listing shows it should be 11.975", which, if true, would mean there is extra clearance between the starter pinion and ring gear teeth, not a good thing. Does anyone have an EXACT measurement of the OEM flexplate diameter? I'm very curious if that is causing issues in itself.

The next issue... The old torn up flexplate has marks showing the starter pinion only engaged about 70% of the ring gear teeth, not good. It also reveals that the mesh isn't very tight either, with wear marks only about 50% up the ring gear teeth. An indicator that there might be too much clearance between the pinion and ring gear. I want this thing to be perfect, and I know it's possible with some care. Anyone have input on related issues with starter/flexplate meshing properly/improperly due to aftermarket cra.. er, stuff? I would appreciate any opinions.