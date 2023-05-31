SN95 Flowzilla

Hey guys new to this app but I joined anyway looking for some insight I have a 94 5.0 5 speed pretty much stock other than a bbk mild cam and underdrive pulleys McLeod clutch 3.73 rear anyway I have a kenne bell flowzilla for the sn95 and I was curious what else I need/ have ti do to install and drive . I have the whole complete twin screw too the bbk throttle body 75mm and the lower manifold so I can physically bolt it on but would it just run or?
 

Couple of articles on the install that may clue you in on what else you will need.


kennebell.net

Return of Foxzilla by KJ Jones

It really is amazing how fast '11-'12 Mustangs such as GTs, Boss 302s, Cobra Jets, and the recently unveiled '13 Shelby GT500 (yeah, the 'Stang with
kennebell.net kennebell.net

Theard on an install here:

Forced Induction - Planning Kenne Bell Install-what Else Will I Need?

Planning to do a KB install in the next few months. I'm running stock HCI, a few minor mods listed in the sig below that were installed by the PO (also have underdrive pulley kit). I'll probably order the KB CAI kit. From researching on here, I understand that I need to upgrade my fuel...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
