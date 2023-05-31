alphabuck69
Hey guys new to this app but I joined anyway looking for some insight I have a 94 5.0 5 speed pretty much stock other than a bbk mild cam and underdrive pulleys McLeod clutch 3.73 rear anyway I have a kenne bell flowzilla for the sn95 and I was curious what else I need/ have ti do to install and drive . I have the whole complete twin screw too the bbk throttle body 75mm and the lower manifold so I can physically bolt it on but would it just run or?