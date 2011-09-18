For those that have deleted their EGR valve

You could either buy the kit from fordfuelinjection.com as BigPhil147 mentioned, or make your own. All you need is to buy (1) 390 Ω 1/2 Watt resistor and (2) 3.9K Ω 1/2 Watt resistors from Radio Shack, to make a resistors triangle and connect it to the EVP sensor as shown below....







And (4) 75 Ω 3-Watt resistor for the EVR, CANP, TAB & TAD solenoids and install one at each solenoid plug as shown below.







As long as an EGR related failure code (31, 32, 33, 34, 8x) is logged in the system......its function will be deleted or bypassed by the EEC-IV....no need to reprogram the ECM for something it does on its own. The added spark timing advance due to the EGR function, will not be "applied" @part-throttle. The only code present after the resistors installation should be 33, which does not cause the CEL to turn on.