FordFlyer
Member
-
- Jan 31, 2020
-
- 19
-
- 2
-
- 13
Used 1969 Mustang Manual Steering Box.
Price:$60.00 Woodstock, GA
Payment: PayPal or USPS Money Order.
Sales price does not include shipping or insurance cost. Seller only ships within lower 48 states
Ford Part Nbr. C7ZR-8550 A
20-1 ratio, 1-1/8” output shaft.
This box was removed from my 69 convertible and replaced with a Flaming River box. The O.E.M. Box was in excellent working order when I did the swap.
Ford part numbers show box will fit 67-70 Mustangs. Buyer is responsible for confirming fitment before buying. No Returns? Sold “as is”
