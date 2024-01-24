For Sale Used 69 Mustang Manual Steering Box

F

FordFlyer

Member
Jan 31, 2020
19
2
13
Woodstock, GA
#1
Used 1969 Mustang Manual Steering Box.
Price:$60.00 Woodstock, GA
Payment: PayPal or USPS Money Order.
Sales price does not include shipping or insurance cost. Seller only ships within lower 48 states

Ford Part Nbr. C7ZR-8550 A
20-1 ratio, 1-1/8” output shaft.

This box was removed from my 69 convertible and replaced with a Flaming River box. The O.E.M. Box was in excellent working order when I did the swap.

Ford part numbers show box will fit 67-70 Mustangs. Buyer is responsible for confirming fitment before buying. No Returns? Sold “as is”
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0512.jpeg
    IMG_0512.jpeg
    335.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0177.jpeg
    IMG_0177.jpeg
    185.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0176.jpeg
    IMG_0176.jpeg
    163.7 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
For Sale Ford 9” Differential
Replies
0
Views
28
Drivetrain Parts
FordFlyer
F
F
For Sale Ford Racing Rear Cowl Brace
Replies
0
Views
25
S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+)
FordFlyer
F
jp9602
For Sale For Sale Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft & Rack Pinion MM Bumpsteer
Replies
0
Views
1K
Suspension Parts
jp9602
jp9602
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
V
Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu