Ford performance rear axle bushing question

OK so i replaced my rear axle bushings using ford performance M-4050-B and in the box are two C- Locks but I have searched for where they go but to no avail. Can someone tell me where they go AND Please don't tell me I just throw them out You don't need them, Ford put them in the box for a reason and I'd like to know the reason. I I bit the bullet and bought the Maximum Motorsports bushing removal tool and I have to say Money well spent, hook it up spray the piss out of the bushing cup with PB blaster let it sit over night and bang comes right out and installng new bushings it sets the depth of the new bushing right where it needs to be. I've attached a picture of the C-Locks. Thanks in advance for any help you can provide