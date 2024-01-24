For Sale Ford Racing Rear Cowl Brace

Jan 31, 2020
Woodstock, GA
For Sale New Ford Racing Rear Cowl Extension Brace Part number M-20231-M. Color-Black.
Fitment: 2015 - 2022 Mustang 5.0L and 2.3L Eco-Boost

Price: $50.00 does not include shipping or insurance. Sold “as is”. Part ships from: Woodstock,GA 30189
Seller only ships within the continental U.S. - 48 states.

Benefits of adding this bolt-on part easier cornering and more predictable handling.

For Installation Instructions go to performanceparts.ford.com

NOTE! Cowl Brace does not fit Mustangs with 3.7L V6 or engines equipped with Ford or Roush superchargers.
 

