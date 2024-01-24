FordFlyer
For Sale New Ford Racing Rear Cowl Extension Brace Part number M-20231-M. Color-Black.
Fitment: 2015 - 2022 Mustang 5.0L and 2.3L Eco-Boost
Price: $50.00 does not include shipping or insurance. Sold “as is”. Part ships from: Woodstock,GA 30189
Seller only ships within the continental U.S. - 48 states.
Benefits of adding this bolt-on part easier cornering and more predictable handling.
For Installation Instructions go to performanceparts.ford.com
NOTE! Cowl Brace does not fit Mustangs with 3.7L V6 or engines equipped with Ford or Roush superchargers.
