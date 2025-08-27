Forscan experts? No fog lights!

So last fall my BCM went bad in my 2005 GT (Roush Sport). Replaced it with one with the exact same part number and everything works except my fog lights. The ones in the bumper and the ones in the grille. Neither work. Assuming the BCM needs flashed for that? I have Forscan and the adapter but when I open it up there is no BCM or anything similar showing. I deleted the existing profile in Forscan and saved a new one but still nothing.I'll post pics of what I see in Forscan. I have the free version but renewed the free extended license today.It only shows 2 that are non-asbuilt and those are ACM and GEM modules. And under each of those only shows a couple of things. Any help? How can I get these fog lights working again? I already checked all fuses unless I missed something.