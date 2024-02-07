Administrative Four Eyed Pride - Useful Info

85GTStangGuy

85GTStangGuy

Advanced Member
May 19, 2021
AeroCoupe said:
Good thread on foureyedpride.com ..... Site is still broke so this is as good as it gets.
limp said:
The site came back up for a while but then must of broke again? I have not been able to get on it for a few months....
Site has been up and running (and accessible, with caveats) since November. There IS an issue with certain site addresses still not directing properly. Here are a couple of posts from the site by people that are fluent in what the problem is. One of these suggestions may work for you's guys...

from FoxChassis -
http://vb.foureyedpride.com/forum.php is the correct link that works in Chrome.

If you are NOT going to ../forum.php, it will default to index.html, which will still show the 'site broke' message.


from kj_80Cobra -
If you try to access the secure version of the forum page with https://vb.foureyedpride.com/forum.php, it will only show the text version of the page with no formatting. You have to make sure your browser is going to http://vb.foureyedpride.com/forum.php to see it correctly.


There also appear to be different issues depending on whether one is using Firefox, Chrome or Edge.


Here's the thread referenced previously...

3.8 trans to a 302

Found a couple 3.8 v6 manual cars in a junk yard. I heard those trans bolt up to older 302s. Is that true? Sent from my moto g(6) (XT1925DL) using Tapatalk
vb.foureyedpride.com
 

