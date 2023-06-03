Fox and SN Clutch Cable Comparison

This is the cable I just got from CJ Pony Parts. It is [not] a match for the OEM cable they advertise on their site, however, it appears to me to have a lot of the desired characteristics.Overall:Quadrant End SwedgeHigh Thread Count CableYes, most of us will have to break the plastic mount off of the endJust showing where this bracket starts and stopsCable Shield LocationFork End SwedgeCloser shot of quadrant end swedge and cable coreMy initial impressions:This appears to be a well-built cable. The cable itself is the type of braid that uses a larger number of small strands versus a small number of large strands.The swedges on each end are the enclosed type versus the "fish weight" style you see on cheap cables. They do not appear to be like the kind that just [pop off] at a traffic light and rust from the inside out.What I cannot see:I don't know what kind of liner this cable has inside of the spiral metal casing. Without cutting it open, there's no way to tell if it is lined like the OEM style cable housing or if it's just the metal rib like we see on cheap Chinese cables and adjustable.