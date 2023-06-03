Fox and SN Clutch Cable Comparison

Noobz347

Noobz347

This is the cable I just got from CJ Pony Parts. It is [not] a match for the OEM cable they advertise on their site, however, it appears to me to have a lot of the desired characteristics.

Overall:
1685811761892.jpeg


Quadrant End Swedge
High Thread Count Cable
Yes, most of us will have to break the plastic mount off of the end
1685811817646.jpeg


Just showing where this bracket starts and stops
1685811845868.jpeg


Cable Shield Location
1685811874740.jpeg


Fork End Swedge

1685811911626.jpeg


Closer shot of quadrant end swedge and cable core
1685812023537.png


My initial impressions:

This appears to be a well-built cable. The cable itself is the type of braid that uses a larger number of small strands versus a small number of large strands.
The swedges on each end are the enclosed type versus the "fish weight" style you see on cheap cables. They do not appear to be like the kind that just [pop off] at a traffic light and rust from the inside out.

What I cannot see:

I don't know what kind of liner this cable has inside of the spiral metal casing. Without cutting it open, there's no way to tell if it is lined like the OEM style cable housing or if it's just the metal rib like we see on cheap Chinese cables and adjustable.
 

