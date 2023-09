Fox Body Gauge Cluster in 2024 Mustang

The geeks at the manufacturers say that is what we want, 20" ' infoscreens' 22" wheels with rubber bands for tires, heat, cooled, vibrating seats and steering wheels, 7 computers including a ' body control module' WTF? I can't control my body now?Does the average commuter know the computer can change the damp rate of the shocks/struts several times a millisecond, will it keep up when the right front wheel/tire when it hits a pot hole that splits the tire with no sidewall breaking that 20" rim and tearing the front suspension off? And do you need lane departure? I don't! I'm not updating stangnet while driving.Lose the above junk and you just cut the cost of a car 7k prolly more!With todays 'know how ' there could be an affordable car/truck built for less than 20k.It's moving us to AI, eventually you'll have an app on your phone that sends a car to your house, you'll get in and 'ride' wherever you want to go.But remember........they said you asked for all that crap.So...... Who told them or was asked?Wait!! I know whoLazerSVT told them 'if you build it I will buy it.'They didn't know he was just teasing