Fox Body Gauge Cluster in 2024 Mustang

#2
That coloration seems a washed out. This one looks better

4E4AE61C-2C68-4AD3-9C23-4451233A0362.jpeg



My understanding is there is 20+ different cluster configurations with some based off previous generations.


The fox one is cool, but then need the volts and oil pressure as well. Would be a nice touch if they can make the speedo needle bounce a bit as well. ;)

If i bought one, i'd definitely drive it on the Fox cluster as well.
 
#3
Let’s try this

Apparently the numbers are white in the day, and then backlit in green when you turn the headlights on. cool

Would be more accurate if they redid the RPM x 1000 text to match, and added the km/h but i see how that messes with the locations of the cruise/speed icons. Still it seems like they could have added volts and oil pressure easily. Hey Ford, take some feedback and make some tweaks!
36989C0B-943A-4CE8-9FEA-43904AC7BBAE.jpeg
 
#6
If it has to be that accurate for a Fox dash, when the gas is full, the other side gauges need to periodically peg out. :D
 
#9
Now give me one without that giant touch screen and only a/c as an option and ill buy the first one in cash... I can't be the only one who hates these giant tablets in the middle of the dash on new cars.
 
#10
And what will happen to these cars when they get older and NONE of these electronic gizmo's work??
My father had a nice T-Bird from the " 80's? with that "first" electronic dash that was alot simpler than these... The dash went out and it was going to cost about 3 times what the car was worth to repair it... He drove it to work and back for a few years with no functioning dash... LOL... I remember the low oil pressure tone going off for most of the drive in that car..... LOL......
 
#11
The geeks at the manufacturers say that is what we want, 20" ' infoscreens' 22" wheels with rubber bands for tires, heat, cooled, vibrating seats and steering wheels, 7 computers including a ' body control module' WTF? I can't control my body now?
Does the average commuter know the computer can change the damp rate of the shocks/struts several times a millisecond, will it keep up when the right front wheel/tire when it hits a pot hole that splits the tire with no sidewall breaking that 20" rim and tearing the front suspension off? And do you need lane departure? I don't! I'm not updating stangnet while driving.
Lose the above junk and you just cut the cost of a car 7k prolly more!
With todays 'know how ' there could be an affordable car/truck built for less than 20k.
It's moving us to AI, eventually you'll have an app on your phone that sends a car to your house, you'll get in and 'ride' wherever you want to go.
But remember........they said you asked for all that crap.
So...... Who told them or was asked?
Wait!! I know who :chin
LazerSVT told them 'if you build it I will buy it.'
They didn't know he was just teasing :doh:
 
#12
I hate them. My car has one and can’t tell you the number of times I’ve cursed while driving down a bumpy road trying to touch a button on a screen.

I wish there was a minimalist option. Glass cluster, and maybe a smaller infotainment screen with more hard buttons. The S550 interior was fine.
 
#14
My 2c, why not make it actually correct? 4 flanking gauges, odometer, trip, even the fonts, and text..... Then lay in the "tech" in the open spaces....

Maybe even offer an 85mph option (ha ha).....
 
#15
I agree with you guys. If they were going to add in that feature, they should have put in more effort to make it a true reproduction of the Foxbody cluster. And to take it a step further, why not reproduce a bunch of historic mustang cluster options such as the SN95s (white face gauges), Mach1 / Bullet style with the '60s lettering, 1965....
 
#16
I believe I heard/read that other guage clusters would be considered and the fox style one was just done to guage response, which has been mostly positive.

It’s all software driven, so would be easy to tweak. Maybe some of the feedback will make its way back to ford and they will tweak it a tad.


The day-version is way off, but night gets pretty close but not exact…yet
 
#19
I agree, while it's cool why not do more classic clusters?
 
#20
Just A note. My wife's new Mustang now has 97 miles. 2nd Day she drove it she left a parking lot and ran over the curb.................I DID NOT DRIVE HER CAR. Damaged the trim panel. Also put a hole in the tire.................scratched the rim............Had to remind her the Mustang is much lower then her 2002 Thunderbird and my Explorer.......again I WAS NOT DRIVING HER CAR. Trim panel $500. tire $325, Rim if bent $1,120. Me not being the one driving............PRICELESS :cheers: AND yes, the YELLOW stands out from across the parking lot........lots of lookers


Trim Damage.jpg Trim Damage 3.jpg
 
