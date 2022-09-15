Fox Body Gauge Cluster in 2024 Mustang

Thought this was a pretty cool feature of the 2024 Mustang from the reveal yesterday.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Has a Fox Body Gauge Cluster Mode
A fitting tribute to an icon.
If it has to be that accurate for a Fox dash, when the gas is full, the other side gauges need to periodically peg out.Let’s try this
Apparently the numbers are white in the day, and then backlit in green when you turn the headlights on. cool
Would be more accurate if they redid the RPM x 1000 text to match, and added the km/h but i see how that messes with the locations of the cruise/speed icons. Still it seems like they could have added volts and oil pressure easily. Hey Ford, take some feedback and make some tweaks!
And what will happen to these cars when they get older and NONE of these electronic gizmo's work??Now give me one without that giant touch screen and only a/c as an option and ill buy the first one in cash... I can't be the only one who hates these giant tablets in the middle of the dash on new cars.
More than just considered.I believe I heard/read that other guage clusters would be considered......
I agree, while it's cool why not do more classic clusters?I agree with you guys. If they were going to add in that feature, they should have put in more effort to make it a true reproduction of the Foxbody cluster. And to take it a step further, why not reproduce a bunch of historic mustang cluster options such as the SN95s (white face gauges), Mach1 / Bullet style with the '60s lettering, 1965....