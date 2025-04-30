Fox body swapped sn95

Konstang
Hi guys I recently bought a 1995 mustang gt with a 84 fox body engine and tranny swapped
In. I wanna upgrade the Coolant system but I’m unsure if a sn95 radiator would be compatabe with a fox body 302 or if a fox body 302 radiator would be more comparable (installation and function)
