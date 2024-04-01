Fox Water Pump and Timing Cover on 95?

I've looked through the forum and everything is almost 20 years old on this topic. Just making sure that it will absolutely work if I install 85-93 timing cover, water pump and crank pulley that it will actually fit on the 95 motor. I need aftermarket brackets for my project and can't find anything so far for 94-95 that will work but I found 85-93 brackets that will.
I know it's seems redundant but any help is appreciated.
Thanks, Eric.
