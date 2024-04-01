Fox Water Pump and Timing Cover on 95?

E

eglick125

New Member
Apr 1, 2024
2
0
1
Nevada
#1
I've looked through the forum and everything is almost 20 years old on this topic. Just making sure that it will absolutely work if I install 85-93 timing cover, water pump and crank pulley that it will actually fit on the 95 motor. I need aftermarket brackets for my project and can't find anything so far for 94-95 that will work but I found 85-93 brackets that will.

I know it's seems redundant but any help is appreciated.

Thanks, Eric.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Water Pump Backing Plate
Replies
6
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
RogerC62
RogerC62
93gtmustang
Belt Routing AC /Smog Pump /Power Steering Delete
Replies
0
Views
858
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
93gtmustang
93gtmustang
2000xp8
For Sale Two inline walGSS392 pumps, 86-95 pumpless pickup built with AN fittings $250
Replies
0
Views
303
Engine and Power Adder
2000xp8
2000xp8
evintho
Engine Leaking water pump. Can I use RTV on the back cover?
Replies
22
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
fastang67
For Sale 91 Mustang LX 5.0 Coupe 6-speed
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu