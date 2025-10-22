Quick question about water pump / timing chain cover

Hey team, I THINK I know the answer to this, but I want to run this by the team.
If you crack the timing chain cover (part the water pump goes on, whatever) on a small block Ford, can the water get into the motor to mimic cracking a block? If this is laughable, that's a perfectly acceptable answer. So is "absolutely yes".
