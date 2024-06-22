I got under Black Jack today figuring that the fender liner was loose and maybe missing a screw or plastic shield retainer/rivet that would be an easy adjustment. I was wrong. Now sure I can do anything about this but stiff springs or coilovers I can lift the car up with. Any ideas?Passenger side's the worst:It's really catching the fender, too.I have heard it on the passenger side, even when just making a spirited U-turn on the street, let alone when autocrossing. But, I don't really remember hearing it on the driver's side. However, it is happening both ways, maybe just not catching the fender. Here's the driver's side from in the fender well looking out:And here's my helper checkin put the undercarriage:I'm at a loss for anything else I can do. Suppose I could roll the front fender a bit more, but am worried the liner won't go back in if I go crazy.