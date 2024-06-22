Wheels-Tires Front fender & liner rub with 245/45/17s

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
I got under Black Jack today figuring that the fender liner was loose and maybe missing a screw or plastic shield retainer/rivet that would be an easy adjustment. I was wrong. Now sure I can do anything about this but stiff springs or coilovers I can lift the car up with. Any ideas?

Passenger side's the worst:
1000022104.jpg


It's really catching the fender, too.
1000022108.jpg

1000022112.jpg


I have heard it on the passenger side, even when just making a spirited U-turn on the street, let alone when autocrossing. But, I don't really remember hearing it on the driver's side. However, it is happening both ways, maybe just not catching the fender. Here's the driver's side from in the fender well looking out:
1000022116.jpg


And here's my helper checkin put the undercarriage:
1000022110.jpg


I'm at a loss for anything else I can do. Suppose I could roll the front fender a bit more, but am worried the liner won't go back in if I go crazy.
 

#9
I don't have a ton of space left, and not inclined to rear mount the battery, as I prefer the hatch for utility in this DD, but I'm thinking I need the find a splash guard that fits a filter in the fender well and either run the AFM 4", just have someone fab up a Pipe and splash guard for me.
 
#12
Typo, sorry. Yes 245/45/17s. Doing more posts from my phone degrades my grammar, spelling, and # of typos.

94-95 spindles. FMS B springs. MM C/C plates. Thought I had lakewoods up front, and they are lakewood 50/50s in the back, but they actually look stockish up front.
 
