Front sway bar bushing install

I can't seem to get the fingers to catch from the top piece that fits into the bottom " U " piece that surrounds the bushing...Installing MM poly bushings into the stock oem brackets onto the stock front sway bar....I am inserting the 2 fingers that go sideways and then trying to snap in the 2 fingers on the other side ( that point down) ......A picture of the original bushing shows these 2 " downward" pointing fingers were actually pushing into the bushing when new, rather than sliding down the outside of the bushing.......Nothing in the FSM to show any " special " instructions about these...I did look at the LMR pics for these parts new and they show all 4 fingers pointing sideways?Some pics attached..... What am I doing wrong? thanks..