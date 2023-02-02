Front sway bar bushing install

I can't seem to get the fingers to catch from the top piece that fits into the bottom " U " piece that surrounds the bushing...
Installing MM poly bushings into the stock oem brackets onto the stock front sway bar....

I am inserting the 2 fingers that go sideways and then trying to snap in the 2 fingers on the other side ( that point down) ......
A picture of the original bushing shows these 2 " downward" pointing fingers were actually pushing into the bushing when new, rather than sliding down the outside of the bushing.......
Nothing in the FSM to show any " special " instructions about these...
I did look at the LMR pics for these parts new and they show all 4 fingers pointing sideways?
Some pics attached..... What am I doing wrong? thanks..
DSCF1307.JPG
DSCF1308.JPG
DSCF1309.JPG
DSCF1310.JPG
 

Mustang5L5 said:
Random ebay part pic. They look like yours.

I remember i had a PITA time with mine, but it was a while back so the details are fuzzy

1675370628028.png
I am beginning to think after you get the two fingers that point downwards started that you bend them back up pointing sideways like the other side?? I noticed in my pic that the old bushing says " clevite " so maybe these were replaced at some time in the past??
 
