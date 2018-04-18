The resistance concerns are with the injectors themselves. There are high impedance and low impedance injectors. You really aren't going to affect the resistance value in total by changing the plugs if you use good wiring methods to make your connections. If anything it really shouldn't add much resistance at all if done properly.



If you are able to get the proper crimping tool, I tend to prefer to cut the wires and crimp on new terminals. Every splice is a potential failure point and I prefer to keep it to a minimum. With that said, nothing wrong with a splice if properly done.



Really the biggest issue with splicing is it can look unsightly, and unless you stagger them, it makes it hard to loom together a harness. Just due to the appearance issues alone, i would just depin the original injector connector. Cut the wire as close to the crimp as possible, and crimp on new connectors and install into the new plug. Minimal harness loss that way.