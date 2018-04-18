Fuel Fuel injector plug

ok, back couple years ago when I pulled the motor, I remember 1 or maybe 2 of my fuel injector plug clips broke... so... did a little searching, found some places selling the pig tails, but i'm concerned about quality (don't want something that will have connection issues)... and that I'm buying the correct one... for example on this site - https://www.bmotorsports.com/shop/index.php/cPath/109_175 which would be the one I need?

or even these on rockauto - https://www.rockauto.com/en/catalog...trical-connector,fuel+injector+connector,2577

so, anyone have to replace any of theirs? where did you get it and how is it compared to oem?

I also found used ones on e-bay that someone has removed/cut from the harness from a foxbody... was thinking of just buying 2 of those but being about 7.xx each for used ones plus shipping... but a least I know the quality would be the same...
 

Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LX7BVWY/ref=sspa_dk_detail_3?psc=1&pd_rd_i=B01LX7BVWY&pd_rd_wg=rMJMy&pd_rd_r=MAW5NR41EKM40B9Z9F73&pd_rd_w=WD55v
Yeah seen these, which brings another ?, most of these aftermarket ones I see, have that metal clip over them, the stock ones don't... is that just a release? where you would push on that and it will pop out both side clips, instead of having to do that with your fingernail or small flat head (which usally causing them to break?) That's what's been trowing me off since these don't look exactly like the stock ones..

And like on Rockauto, some have this description - "w/ Centered Index Slot w/ Release" not sure what the center index slot is.
 
I am reviving this (four year old) thread because I have not found a thread that is close to my issue. I need to replace the EV1 injector connectors because my stock connectors are shot. I read somewhere that I need to be careful about the wiring when replacing them because of resistance concerns. I have looked at the connectors with wires siimilar to those that are referenced in this thread. I also thought about trying to find connectors like the Painless ones in the below link that would not require much wire splicing. Should I be concerned about splicing the wires or not? Is the painless connector set a good option? Thanks for any relevant thoughts.

www.painlessperformance.com

Painless Wiring

Painless Performance EV1/BOSCH STYLE INJECTOR CONNECTOR KIT, Part Number 60130.
www.painlessperformance.com
 
The resistance concerns are with the injectors themselves. There are high impedance and low impedance injectors. You really aren't going to affect the resistance value in total by changing the plugs if you use good wiring methods to make your connections. If anything it really shouldn't add much resistance at all if done properly.

If you are able to get the proper crimping tool, I tend to prefer to cut the wires and crimp on new terminals. Every splice is a potential failure point and I prefer to keep it to a minimum. With that said, nothing wrong with a splice if properly done.

Really the biggest issue with splicing is it can look unsightly, and unless you stagger them, it makes it hard to loom together a harness. Just due to the appearance issues alone, i would just depin the original injector connector. Cut the wire as close to the crimp as possible, and crimp on new connectors and install into the new plug. Minimal harness loss that way.
 
Menu