ok, back couple years ago when I pulled the motor, I remember 1 or maybe 2 of my fuel injector plug clips broke... so... did a little searching, found some places selling the pig tails, but i'm concerned about quality (don't want something that will have connection issues)... and that I'm buying the correct one... for example on this site - https://www.bmotorsports.com/shop/index.php/cPath/109_175 which would be the one I need?
or even these on rockauto - https://www.rockauto.com/en/catalog...trical-connector,fuel+injector+connector,2577
so, anyone have to replace any of theirs? where did you get it and how is it compared to oem?
I also found used ones on e-bay that someone has removed/cut from the harness from a foxbody... was thinking of just buying 2 of those but being about 7.xx each for used ones plus shipping... but a least I know the quality would be the same...
