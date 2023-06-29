I've been chasing an intermittent issue for the better part of the last two months or so, and thanks to some reading here, I have the issue narrowed down to (I hope) one of possibly two things. Periodically, my 87 5.0 will sputter and die, and then not restart. It's seems to be fuel-related, as I have spark going to all of the plugs, the plugs/wires/cap are all new, as are the ignition coil, starter solenoid, and ignition module. The throttle body is clean, and I have the Throttle Position Sensor set to the proper voltage. The fuel filter and the fuel relay are relatively new (about a year), and the inertia switch is operating properly. So at this point, I'm thinking that it's either the fuel pump or the fuel pressure regulator. When I put a pressure gauge onto the Schrader Valve, I get about 32 PSI when the car is running, but when I disconnect the vacuum line on the regulator, the pressure jumps up to about 42 PSI. No fuel escapes when I pull the vacuum line, and there's no vacuum leak since I can feel it pull a vacuum on my finger when I cover the end of the line. Any thoughts and insight would be immensely appreciated.