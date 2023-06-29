Fuel Fuel Issue

D

DannyB1122

Member
Sep 17, 2012
31
0
18
I've been chasing an intermittent issue for the better part of the last two months or so, and thanks to some reading here, I have the issue narrowed down to (I hope) one of possibly two things. Periodically, my 87 5.0 will sputter and die, and then not restart. It's seems to be fuel-related, as I have spark going to all of the plugs, the plugs/wires/cap are all new, as are the ignition coil, starter solenoid, and ignition module. The throttle body is clean, and I have the Throttle Position Sensor set to the proper voltage. The fuel filter and the fuel relay are relatively new (about a year), and the inertia switch is operating properly. So at this point, I'm thinking that it's either the fuel pump or the fuel pressure regulator. When I put a pressure gauge onto the Schrader Valve, I get about 32 PSI when the car is running, but when I disconnect the vacuum line on the regulator, the pressure jumps up to about 42 PSI. No fuel escapes when I pull the vacuum line, and there's no vacuum leak since I can feel it pull a vacuum on my finger when I cover the end of the line. Any thoughts and insight would be immensely appreciated.
 

The trick to finding the issue is to check things when the issue happends, most times it's tricky.
Sometimes these studder/stall issues are wiring/connector related, fuel pressure is good as long as it's consistent, I have suggested zip tie a pressure gauge to the wiper arm (or some other spot ) and monitor the fuel pressure when it acts up, if it cranks up and runs with the spout pulled it's likely the TFI, have you pulled codes?
 
