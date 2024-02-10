Fuel Proper Way to Check Fuel pressure

So I saw this thread from 2020.

Fuel Pressure Regulator Help

Alright guys I've been searching the internet for two days now with no luck, so to keep me from banging my head on my desk im hoping someone here can chime in and help me out. So I have a 91 fox with ERG delete- BBK 70mm throttle body- Trickflow Track Heat Intake - RPM Performer Heads-...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
I have a Holley adjustable fuel pressure regulator. I've always checked / adjusted my fuel pressure with the vacuum off the regulator. I saw in this thread to take the vacuum line off and plug it. Just wondering what the proper way is? You would think taking the vacuum line off the regulator, and then plugging it was the same as leaving it on the regulator in the first place?
Thanks for any help!
 

