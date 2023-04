Was reading up on the Sniper setup and it requires 58.5 psi of fuel pressure so an EFI style pump and regulator are needed. The regulator that comes with the Sniper kit (Holley P/N 12-886) looks like the carb regulator I have on the T-Bird but it says its for EFI and has a pressure range of 15-60 psi.You are going to need a 255 lph pump to replace the Holley inline pump. Specs on the inline pump (Holley P/N 12-920) are 62 pgh at 60 psi which is identical to the Walbro GSL392 inline pump ( https://walbrofuelpumps.com/walbro-gsl392-inline-fuel-255lph-pump.html.html ) or the GS340Walbro GS340 in-tank pump ( https://walbrofuelpumps.com/255lph-walbro-gss340-intank-fuel-pump.html.html ) as they deliver 62 gph at 60 psi based on Walbro's graph.I would assume the inline pump would have been fine with the correct style of pickup for the EFI tank to keep it from starving but it sounds like its seen its last day because of that. I would say that if you just swapped to the correct in-tank pickup for an external pump you could run the Walbro GSL392 and this could keep you from having to plumb some new/different fuel lines and any wiring. I will say that it is highly likely that an in-tank pump will be quieter and you can get a in-tank fuel pump hanger for about $30 less than the inline hanger I posted above. I would think this route would require some fuel line and wiring rework.