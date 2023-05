I'm with Mr.Kelley after your comment of "Also when the problem starts occurring the fuel pump gets real noisy making me believe it is the pump." as this kind of info helps a lot. Be sure to get an install kit with the pump or that it comes with one that consists of a fuel pump, fuel pump sock/strainer, "S" hose, lock ring and seal. Most will come with the fuel pump wiring pigtail and new "S" hose clamps as well.



When you say "Replaced the filter today really dirty fuel coming out before the filter end the other side came out clean." does this mean that you have dirty fuel coming out of the tank before the filter? If so you need to clean the tank out. You can Google how to do that but some Purple Power or Simple Green will generally get one pretty clean. If it is really nasty you can call some radiator shops and see if they will steam it but that is becoming a dying art anymore.



I had 42 lb/hr injectors on a 306 and it ran great. Hopefully you have a "calibrated" MAF to match the injectors or the car has a tune aka a chip. If not then the ECU is working off of fuel tables for 19 lb/hr injectors and it will run rich.