oil pressure

G

Gandalf79

Member
Jun 14, 2023
12
3
13
#1
Hey I just checked my oil pressure on my 79 fox and when it started cold it was hovering around 46 to 48 and at warm idle, it was at a consistent 22-24. Now I had to test this using an external oil pressure test kit that seemed to do the job but I don't think I had it fully tightened on the block. Wondering if I had fully fastened the adaptor, if the pressure would go up a bit from that22-24 line. I am reading that 20 psi is the minimum line of normal and I do not want to go below that.
I replaced oil sensor and the gauge didnt work but most of my gauges do not seem to be like the tach and oil gauges.
Just recently changed the oil with 10w-30 but I may change it again to hopefully get rid of any sediment in there.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Engine Oil pressure issue
Replies
21
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
G
Problem with high oil pressure, changed oil and filter and found no oil in the filter. I'm also having a problem with oil fouling my plugs in a matter
Replies
4
Views
542
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
gweaver111
G
keel
Engine Engine break-in process
Replies
10
Views
749
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
B
Engine Never ending bubbles at radiator cap opening??
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
J
94 Cobra Oil Pressure Sensor Install Questions
Replies
3
Views
616
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu