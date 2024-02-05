Hey I just checked my oil pressure on my 79 fox and when it started cold it was hovering around 46 to 48 and at warm idle, it was at a consistent 22-24. Now I had to test this using an external oil pressure test kit that seemed to do the job but I don't think I had it fully tightened on the block. Wondering if I had fully fastened the adaptor, if the pressure would go up a bit from that22-24 line. I am reading that 20 psi is the minimum line of normal and I do not want to go below that.

I replaced oil sensor and the gauge didnt work but most of my gauges do not seem to be like the tach and oil gauges.

Just recently changed the oil with 10w-30 but I may change it again to hopefully get rid of any sediment in there.