Fuel pressure not holding

Ok I have an issue I believe it’s fuel pressure. I turn key on gauge jumps up to 40 and drops all the way slowly within 10 to 20 sec. Guys what could it be? I bought new fp,fp filters both , fp relay,I even bought a new regulator. Can turns on, dies sounds extremely ragged.I have 12 v black pink wire, orange blue wire and I know I have 12v on injectors connector all of them. Checked every injector with 9v battery all soloinds clicking (did not check to see if they were clicking car on screwdriver)I also changed the fuel harness. I am getting code 31,66,85 but 66 I think I’m getting from removing air flitter maf to pull plugs. Ecu was done last year thou eBay ecu exhange so don’t think something wrong in there any way to test the ecu fuel pump. What wire would cause me to loose fuel pressure?where should I look . O I also bought ignition switch I’m had car down 2 weeks tomorrow
 

