Fuel Pressure Regulator or something else?

My daily driven Mustang has been falling on it's face over the last couple of weeks when I going WOT. The last few days the car has had a pretty bad stumble and hesitation when cold, but once warm the normal driving is decent. The car seems to run pretty decent and normally as long as I stay out of the throttle. Once warm though even when I go WOT it just feels like it's governed and hitting a wall where the car has a slight backfire through the exhaust and it sounds like it wants to go fast but the RPMs barely move and the car is just stupid slow.

I put a fuel pressure test gauge on the car and at idle it is 30psi with the car running. Taking the FPR vacuum line off it goes up to 40psi whether I am plugging the vacuum line or not. As soon as I turn the car off the gauge reads 0psi.

Getting codes 67 & 85. I realize I have to bypass 67 but wasn't exactly sure how or very comfortable attempting to.

Anyone have any ideas if this is how the FPR is supposed to act? I thought it was supposed to hold pressure even after turning the car off.
 

