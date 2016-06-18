Good Inexpensive Seats?

well my seats have the fox body lean and i almost ended up in the back seat on a good hook launch and almost again on a 1-2 power-shift. fun and scary at the same time lol. as most do i have a huge list of wanted mods and seats were not near the top. looking for something not too pricey but will hold up. cant find stockers in good shape for a decent price and all the ones i would really like to get are more than im willing to spend on seats right now. looking for cheap but durable and still have the stock functions of reclining and folding forward for rear seat access.

anyone running the
summit or jegs "sport seats"?
amazon brands like Netami, pro car scat, spec-d, spec one, really any of the Auto Dynasty seats?

looking do spend $300 or so for a pair.
 

I used to have the jegs sport seat. Not bad for the money but if you want to spend any real time in the car your ass and lower back went on strike.
 
nickpic said:
anyone seen the Procar by Scat sportsman seats? really considering them.
I used a Procar Scat seat for a year. Did not care for it. The comfort was not great,but that was not the main problem. It just never felt ''right'' Tried moving the seat up/down and side to side,never felt natural.

Did a search and found the passenger seat could be swapped to the drivers side. Did that and for the first time in a long time the car felt normal. This will work until i find a set of newer factory seats.
 
nickpic said:
anyone seen the Procar by Scat sportsman seats? really considering them.
I'm using them. They are very stiff. There is no lumbar, and very little cushion. I'm quite confident that they'll be ass killers on any trip over 100 miles. Additionally, you will need to be able to fabricate mounts to get them to fit your car.
 
madmike1157 said:
I'm using them. They are very stiff. There is no lumbar, and very little cushion. I'm quite confident that they'll be ass killers on any trip over 100 miles. Additionally, you will need to be able to fabricate mounts to get them to fit your car.
How hard was adapting them to your car?

Got any pics of them in the car?

To be honest, I'm not even crazy about Recaro. Friend of mine has a Focus ST and I hate them. I had a 97 GT for about a year and absolutely loved the seats in that thing, though. Comfy! If I ever find some nice black ones down here, they'll definitely go in my foxbody.
 
I know you said you're getting cheaper seats for the time being, but for what it's worth (when/if you decide to spend more),I love my corbeau lg1's. I have an oddly sensitive lower back and most seats get uncomfortable quickly for me. The stock seats for example, I couldn't stand to be in for more than 30 minutes. The longest trip I've had with the lg1's was 125 miles and my back felt great, very supportive for me.
 
Anyone know if 2015 seats will bolt in? May be able to get a good deal on a nice set

Well I looked into this and they are not even close. Lots of fab work to make the brackets line up

If you can find a good set, SN95 seats do make the car look better And work like stock

b7cd319099af83634d1c5fcfd3e9b181.jpg



Mustang5L5 said:
If you can find a good set, SN95 seats do make the car look better And work like stock

b7cd319099af83634d1c5fcfd3e9b181.jpg



Sent from my big ass iPhone 6 using Tapatalk
Hello, I have these 2000 mustang seats coming for my 91 fox. I know they will fit, the questions are…. Do I use the fox brackets or the ‘00 brackets ? And if I don’t use the lumbar plug, I’ll be missing out on what exactly with these ‘00 seats ?
 

