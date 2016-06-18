Good Inexpensive Seats?

well my seats have the fox body lean and i almost ended up in the back seat on a good hook launch and almost again on a 1-2 power-shift. fun and scary at the same time lol. as most do i have a huge list of wanted mods and seats were not near the top. looking for something not too pricey but will hold up. cant find stockers in good shape for a decent price and all the ones i would really like to get are more than im willing to spend on seats right now. looking for cheap but durable and still have the stock functions of reclining and folding forward for rear seat access.



anyone running the

summit or jegs "sport seats"?

amazon brands like Netami, pro car scat, spec-d, spec one, really any of the Auto Dynasty seats?



looking do spend $300 or so for a pair.