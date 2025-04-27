Hi all,



Hope few of you are online,

I took my ‘90 GT for a spin and when I got home and shutdown the car my electric fan was coming ON and OFF constantly, until then I realized that my temp was about 223 degrees.



My car never reached that temperature before so I didn’t know how to approach this issues.



Details of my car are 306 twisted wedge 170 heads 19 lbs injectors stage 1 cam TFS upper/lower intakes. The cooling system is as followes: griffin aluminum radiator with Griffin rad cap, Taurus electric fan, an FK 45 Delta DC adjustable speed controller, a 180 degrees balanced Mr Gasket thermostat, and 33% Preston coolant concentration.



I let is cool down to about 190 degrees and then I started it up and look at the temp to rise. Right before 200 degrees the cooling fan started moving air but the temp kept rising (This never happened before) the fan is at full speed but the temp is going up… I went to the engine bay and everything seemed normal, so at one point I got to the upper radiator hose and then I struck the hose really hard close to the thermostat housing and I heard a “Click” sound, I went to the cab and noticed my temp dropped immediately to the typical reading (It usually stays between 195 and 200 degrees at any ambient temp) So what is your opinion on this incident???? A stuck closed thermostat??? I heard that these high performance thermostats don’t get stuck on the close position but not sure, I have never had any issues with my temperature before!



Thank you all for your insight, comments and suggestions on this issue.