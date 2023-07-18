For Sale GT Track Pack Wheels

Run_Amok

Jan 20, 2023
Texas
I recently installed Apex / Yokohamas on my 2014 GT w/Track Pack

I now have a set of four 19X10/ET42 wheels with Michelin SuperSport Cups tires available.

The wheels have 28K miles on them and are as mint as can be. Zero cracks, bends, or rashes /scrapes (in the picture they have brake dust all over them).

The tires are past their freshness date and have cracks on the sidewalls. They are usable for around-town cruising, nothing else.

I can meet within a 100-mile radius of 78748.

Thank you for looking.
 

  GT-TP-Wheels.JPG
    GT-TP-Wheels.JPG
