I recently installed Apex / Yokohamas on my 2014 GT w/Track Pack
I now have a set of four 19X10/ET42 wheels with Michelin SuperSport Cups tires available.
The wheels have 28K miles on them and are as mint as can be. Zero cracks, bends, or rashes /scrapes (in the picture they have brake dust all over them).
The tires are past their freshness date and have cracks on the sidewalls. They are usable for around-town cruising, nothing else.
I can meet within a 100-mile radius of 78748.
Thank you for looking.
