GT40 Heads Issues

Hi all,

I’m helping a friend of mine with his 94 GT. Long story short, his 5.0 was spitting oil out of both exhaust pipes so he decided to do a rebuild using a set of GT40 heads, GT40 intakes, E303 cam, and 1.7 rockers. I have the short block assembled at the machine shop with with new rings bearings and stock like pistons 0.030” over. The heads were refurbished with a new set of trick flow springs and valve seats and valves were machined to match their seats. They were also resurfaced very lightly.



The height of the heads is unknown and I’m having PV clearance issues being ~ 0.025” with a 0.047” compressed HG n the intake valve. With a 0.068” gasket it bumps the clearance to ~ 0.093” My stock pushrods are about 0.015” shorter.



I’ve red many instances where some people claim they did the same upgrades using the same pushrods and no PV issues. So what gaskets height are you using? Obviously every engine is different and the heads height completely changes the dimensions. Just need a little help with these issues.



Have to mention that I’ve done all my measurements were done torquing a head straight to the block without a head gasket and then adding the gasket thickness to all the related measurements like PV height (using clay) and pushrod length. It is funny that with the head torqued straight to the deck without a gasket the stock pushrods length gave the exact lifter preload of 1/4 to 3/4 of a turn @25 ft/pound. Once I get the pushrod length checker will verify all of those results.



Thank you all for any help given to me