Gt40P Heads with Mac Long Tube headers

I am getting custom spark plug wires due to the P heads that require 90 degree boots. since my car is apart would anyone know the answer to these questions below to get them made by the company? :
Length required for each cylinder (measured terminal to terminal, not end to end)
Boot style (M or F) and angle (90°, 135° or 180°) for each end (distributor and plug) for each cylinder (if cylinders vary)
Coil wire (if required) Length, Boot style and angle for each end.
