Brakes Has anyone upgraded their front 4 lug stock rotors and pads to these?

#2
I have Power Stop Rotors and pads [without] drilling and slotting.

Remember: The rotors on these cars are kind of on the small side. The more rotor mass you can get, the better off you are when the brakes start to heat up.

The drilling and slotting are good for looks.


Mines are many years old but here is the current equivalent:
 
