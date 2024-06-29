Heater Tube Delete - Plumbing

RotFox90
Member
-
Jan 21, 2024
-
- 12
-
- 3
-
- 13
Hey Guys,
I know I’m not the first to do this so I want to see how everyone did it to give me some ideas lol.
I installed an elbow where the heater tube was plumbed into the lower intake and figured I’d get a piece of heater hose right to the water pump and that would be it, but I forgot about the alternator bracket & that’s in the way of the hose. Get a taller nipple between the fitting and intake? Modify alternator bracket? Do I just plug it off?
I’ll post a picture shortly.
