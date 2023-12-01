For Sale Hedman 88650 shortie headers for sale for 65-73 Mustang with 351w

dirtydeedsind.

dirtydeedsind.

New Member
Jun 8, 2009
2
0
1
northern san diego
#1
The headers were on my car when I bought them. They were on the car for years while it was being built. They have only 300 miles on them.

They’re ceramic coated. Oval ports. Fit on my 67 with Borgeson box. 351w and McLeod scatter shield.

I made my own headers and don’t need these anymore. 760-877-4234

Located in San Diego ca. $500 shipped. Less if local pick up and you pay with real money instead of E-payment
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0546.jpeg
    IMG_0546.jpeg
    444 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0545.jpeg
    IMG_0545.jpeg
    788.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0544.jpeg
    IMG_0544.jpeg
    813.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0543.jpeg
    IMG_0543.jpeg
    897.9 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0547.jpeg
    IMG_0547.jpeg
    734.8 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0548.jpeg
    IMG_0548.jpeg
    840 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

geoklass
'67-'68 Headers - deal of the Century...
Replies
3
Views
3K
Exhaust
geoklass
geoklass
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
L
  • Locked
Expired [for Sale] 1991 Jba Racing Built Controller Gt / Reno Nv / $12000 / 190000 Mi
Replies
0
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
lightning35
L
G
Long Tubes Versus Shortie Headers
Replies
5
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
RacerJames
RacerJames
Selling01gt
  • Locked
Expired 2001 Mustang Gt Project Car For Sale
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Selling01gt
Selling01gt
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu