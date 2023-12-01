dirtydeedsind.
New Member
-
- Jun 8, 2009
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
The headers were on my car when I bought them. They were on the car for years while it was being built. They have only 300 miles on them.
They’re ceramic coated. Oval ports. Fit on my 67 with Borgeson box. 351w and McLeod scatter shield.
I made my own headers and don’t need these anymore. 760-877-4234
Located in San Diego ca. $500 shipped. Less if local pick up and you pay with real money instead of E-payment
They’re ceramic coated. Oval ports. Fit on my 67 with Borgeson box. 351w and McLeod scatter shield.
I made my own headers and don’t need these anymore. 760-877-4234
Located in San Diego ca. $500 shipped. Less if local pick up and you pay with real money instead of E-payment