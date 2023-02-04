Hello all my names Tyler.

C

cptcrunch93

New Member
Feb 4, 2023
1
0
0
Hiya guys new member here. Just bought a 98 mustang coupe just standard 3.8 auto. And I'm stuck with it for a while because right after buying and titiling it I got a notice from child support that they are putting a lien on it. So now I got this a ton b car that imma be stuck with for a while.

Oh well it happens lessons learned lol. But it also gives me reasons to maybe later down the road do some retarded stuff to. Ha.

Not my first mustang I think this is my third. Frist two were I think 98 or 99 5 speed though. Oh how I miss em.

Currently was browsing the forums due to some wierd issues with the car that I was looking for clarification on. I'm sure I'll see you guys out there!

I'm from Indiana a single dad. Just trying to make it through.now trying to make sure the car is reliable enough with these minor issues that have popped up after purchasing but I should be able to tinker it out seeking as I've always worked on my own cars and have never paid a mechanic for labor.

Also very thankful to my shop experience with motor swaps and trans r&r and just in general to my mentor and a great friend that taught me everything I now know. Taught me from knowing nothing to knowing my way around just about any motor.

I'm just not the greatest with diagnostics lol.


Eventually wanna turn this into a manual sleeper sofa nice child support dropped a lien on me. Hahaha if the motor goes kaput I can't sell it I'd have to buy another car or fix it ASAP. But if motor goes kaput I'm already making a mental list of what to do with it. ;)
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikeah
Hello!
Replies
5
Views
409
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
93gtmustang
Where to Buy a Motor Similar to the GT-40 Crate
Replies
26
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
mikeah
Electrical Electrical woes have me confused
Replies
9
Views
616
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
K
Hydroboost nightmare!!
Replies
6
Views
999
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
R
03 Mach 1 (tremec 5 speed) - Clutch/transmission noise help
Replies
3
Views
204
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu