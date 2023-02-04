Hello all my names Tyler.

Hiya guys new member here. Just bought a 98 mustang coupe just standard 3.8 auto. And I'm stuck with it for a while because right after buying and titiling it I got a notice from child support that they are putting a lien on it. So now I got this a ton b car that imma be stuck with for a while.Oh well it happens lessons learned lol. But it also gives me reasons to maybe later down the road do some retarded stuff to. Ha.Not my first mustang I think this is my third. Frist two were I think 98 or 99 5 speed though. Oh how I miss em.Currently was browsing the forums due to some wierd issues with the car that I was looking for clarification on. I'm sure I'll see you guys out there!I'm from Indiana a single dad. Just trying to make it through.now trying to make sure the car is reliable enough with these minor issues that have popped up after purchasing but I should be able to tinker it out seeking as I've always worked on my own cars and have never paid a mechanic for labor.Also very thankful to my shop experience with motor swaps and trans r&r and just in general to my mentor and a great friend that taught me everything I now know. Taught me from knowing nothing to knowing my way around just about any motor.I'm just not the greatest with diagnostics lol.Eventually wanna turn this into a manual sleeper sofa nice child support dropped a lien on me. Hahaha if the motor goes kaput I can't sell it I'd have to buy another car or fix it ASAP. But if motor goes kaput I'm already making a mental list of what to do with it.