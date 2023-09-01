Hello from Eindhoven, the Netherlands

Hi Folks,
we are a family of 3 and proud owners of a 2014 Mustang V8 and a 1979 Foxbody.
the Foxbody is not in the best state although the engine still runs. And she’s still allowed on the roads. Hope to find information and tips on how we can “restore” the parts we want to improve.
