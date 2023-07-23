Hello from Southern Alberta

Morning everyone. Years ago i had numerous 5.0 mustangs, and recently i picked up am 88 lX convertible - wasnt a 5.0 but the body was straight so figured it would be a good platform to swap a v8 (either 5.0 or 5.8). Although I still had numerous Foxbody parts new in boxes from years ago I didnt have an 8.8 so down the rabbit hole we went, during this search an 88 Ford Turbo Coupe came up for sale and since it had a Posi 8.8 with 3.55 gears the car came home with me and the teardown began. Now it seems that the 2.3 turbo 5spd drivetrain is going to find its way into the convertible, tell myself it is just until i can find a v8 but who knows.

Been reading the forums as a guest and getting into the Stinger performance articles, but looking forward to hearing from folks as I am sure the modifications have changed in the last 15 years.

Thanks for reading
 

