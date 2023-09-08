Hello from PA - 99 Weather strip

W

whosfate

New Member
Sep 8, 2023
1
0
1
Central PA
#1
Hello from central Pa! Always been into Mustangs and I have a couple that I’m currently building; 2007 GT coupe and a 1999 GT convertible.

Currently working to get the ‘99 ‘vert on the road for my son so he can drive to school. Bought it 10 months ago and has turned out to be more of project than I thought it would be :O_o:

I’ve been fighting with trying to get new side channel weatherstripping installed after putting a new top on a few weeks ago. Any tips or advice for getting the new weatherstrip into the channels or a thread that already discussed this?

Used the search function, but didn’t find anything. Thanks in advance for any advice!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
New combo
Replies
4
Views
600
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87slow.0
8
P
Thoughts on this odd (smog legal) combo?
Replies
22
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
S
Fox 1992 LX 5.0 convertible
Replies
30
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
S
Wiring Help
Replies
13
Views
789
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Kyle427
Progress Thread 1986 GT 5.0 Mustang Restoration/Bringing my dad's old car back to life
Replies
174
Views
12K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu