Hello from Virginia

New member from Central Virginia
My rides a 89 Vert Gt 5.0 bone stock with 55k original miles been in the family and garage kept since 92
I’ve been lurking around here for almost a year when I first got the car. Figure it’s about time to join so I can get ideas and advice on upgrades I want to do
Ray
