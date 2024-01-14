Hello from Pennsylvania

Jan 1, 2024
I recently purchased a 1985 GT with 36k on the odometer. Been sitting garage kept for 20 years . Prior owner was very particular about the car.
I dropped the fuel tank and had the carb rebuilt.
I also changed the fuel pump and after some modification, I got the pump guard back on .
Ran the car yesterday for the first time and she sounded awesome.
Thing that need to be done before its road worthy are :
Radiator flush test.
New heater core.
Convert AC from R12 to R134 .
Flush Brake fluid .
New tires all around .
New headliner.
The only thing theprior owner did was remove the air pump and cats.
Would appreciate some help with resources to purchase quality parts .
New to The whole Ford world.
Thanks for reading !

1000005138.jpg
 

