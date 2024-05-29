Hello! Just Got here & Just bought a 1964.5/1965 Mustang ...

R

RMneanCA

New Member
May 29, 2024
1
0
0
Los Angeles
#1
Hello all,

I just bought a mustang for myself more my mom.
So I think, I have my work cut out.
I want to fake keep it original with: Repair, Restore, Improve, Upgrade all that I can.( Power breaks, Disk Breaks, power Steering?, Power suspension(haha j/k), etc.

- I have a (I believe it to be a 1964 1/2 Based on the VIN, it has a "U") /1965 Hardtop coup
it has the 170ci with the 3spd manual

- I want:
- to improve the 170 to the best it can ( I have just heard about Vintage Classics aluminum heads [not sur what is going on there] machine rebuild engine and all that)

- to switch the Transmission from the 3 to probably the T5 I think

- to at minimum upgrade to power brakes with disk breaks in the front

- to add power steering( I am assuming that is a thing)

- to add sway bars

- to fully restore the body and its lines, the interior and all that for the looks

- to improve the suspension and probably get rid of that slight rear-end sag (though is I see it enough I might not )

- to totally repaint the frame

That might have been an obvious and unnecessary list. haha
The jist of it is, I want it to look great, drive great, and be as safe as possible while as easy as possible to drive. This is a lot for my mother.


Anywho, I will be here being ignorant as hell, seeking advice. I am mechanically capable but I am not a mechanic.

Oh I live in around Los Angeles.


ciao!




PXL_20240520_065423450.jpg
PXL_20240514_213653706.jpg
 

#2
RMneanCA said:
- to improve the 170 to the best it can ( I have just heard about Vintage Classics aluminum heads [not sur what is going on there] machine rebuild engine and all that)
Click to expand...

All that stuff you said up there sounds great except for this part. Roller 302 all the way for me, an 8.8, and disk brakes.

Keep the 'matching numbers' 170 around as a conversation piece. :)
 
