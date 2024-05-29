Hello! Just Got here & Just bought a 1964.5/1965 Mustang ...

RMneanCA
Hello all,
I just bought a mustang for myself more my mom.
So I think, I have my work cut out.
I want to fake keep it original with: Repair, Restore, Improve, Upgrade all that I can.( Power breaks, Disk Breaks, power Steering?, Power suspension(haha j/k), etc.
- I have a (I believe it to be a 1964 1/2 Based on the VIN, it has a "U") /1965 Hardtop coup
it has the 170ci with the 3spd manual
- I want:
- to improve the 170 to the best it can ( I have just heard about Vintage Classics aluminum heads [not sur what is going on there] machine rebuild engine and all that)
- to switch the Transmission from the 3 to probably the T5 I think
- to at minimum upgrade to power brakes with disk breaks in the front
- to add power steering( I am assuming that is a thing)
- to add sway bars
- to fully restore the body and its lines, the interior and all that for the looks
- to improve the suspension and probably get rid of that slight rear-end sag (though is I see it enough I might not )
- to totally repaint the frame
That might have been an obvious and unnecessary list. haha
The jist of it is, I want it to look great, drive great, and be as safe as possible while as easy as possible to drive. This is a lot for my mother.
Anywho, I will be here being ignorant as hell, seeking advice. I am mechanically capable but I am not a mechanic.
Oh I live in around Los Angeles.
ciao!
