Hello! Just Got here & Just bought a 1964.5/1965 Mustang ...

Hello all,I just bought a mustang for myself more my mom.So I think, I have my work cut out.I want to fake keep it original with: Repair, Restore, Improve, Upgrade all that I can.( Power breaks, Disk Breaks, power Steering?, Power suspension (haha j/k), etc.- I have a (I believe it to be a 1964 1/2 Based on the VIN, it has a "U") /1965 Hardtop coupit has the 170ci with the 3spd manual- I want:- to improve the 170 to the best it can ( I have just heard about Vintage Classics aluminum heads [not sur what is going on there] machine rebuild engine and all that)- to switch the Transmission from the 3 to probably the T5 I think- to at minimum upgrade to power brakes with disk breaks in the front- to add power steering( I am assuming that is a thing)- to add sway bars- to fully restore the body and its lines, the interior and all that for the looks- to improve the suspension and probably get rid of that slight rear-end sag (though is I see it enough I might not )- to totally repaint the frameThat might have been an obvious and unnecessary list. hahaThe jist of it is, I want it to look great, drive great, and be as safe as possible while as easy as possible to drive. This is a lot for my mother.Anywho, I will be here being ignorant as hell, seeking advice. I am mechanically capable but I am not a mechanic.Oh I live in around Los Angeles.ciao!