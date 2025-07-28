Hi Everyone! Just got my first 66 Mustang!

SwayBetty66
Jul 28, 2025
- 1
- 0
- 0
Hey guys, I’m new to restoration. And I finally got my dream girl… I wanted to ask of the group what is this meanest engine I can put in her without a ton of modification? I know I will have to upgrade all rear axle and brakes from drum to disc. She current has a 250 inline 6 and C4 transmission.
I would love to turn her into a Mad Max Sleeper. Also looking to keep all mechanic not really electric anything if possible. That’s my ultimate goal…
Be gentle I’m new
CC
