Hi Everyone! Just got my first 66 Mustang!

S

SwayBetty66

New Member
Jul 28, 2025
1
0
0
Los Angeles
#1
Hey guys, I’m new to restoration. And I finally got my dream girl… I wanted to ask of the group what is this meanest engine I can put in her without a ton of modification? I know I will have to upgrade all rear axle and brakes from drum to disc. She current has a 250 inline 6 and C4 transmission.
I would love to turn her into a Mad Max Sleeper. Also looking to keep all mechanic not really electric anything if possible. That’s my ultimate goal…
Be gentle I’m new
CC
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3904.webp
    IMG_3904.webp
    405.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3903.webp
    IMG_3903.webp
    354.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3902.webp
    IMG_3902.webp
    386.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3906.webp
    IMG_3906.webp
    111.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3904.webp
    IMG_3904.webp
    405.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3905.webp
    IMG_3905.webp
    457.2 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
The Money Pit
Replies
1
Views
146
The Welcome Wagon
89ripper
89ripper
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
P
Newby I got my dream car 2000 Mustang 4.6L Need help with a new PCM problems
Replies
2
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
drofdeath
drofdeath
C
New here. Was left a 67' Mustang 347. Ready to go down the rabbit hole but don't know where to start.
Replies
4
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
J
Hey Fellas, Just acquired my first Mustang!!! Its ON!!
Replies
1
Views
740
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu